Schofield has been suspended for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Schofield was handed a one-game suspension by the NBA following an altercation earlier in the week, but he won't serve the suspension until Wednesday, as the league has staggered Orlando's suspensions to ensure it has enough available players Friday against Washington. Schofield could be in line for additional playing time Friday with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Moritz Wagner all set to serve suspensions against the Wizards.
