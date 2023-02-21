The Magic converted Schofield's contract from a two-way deal to a standard two-year NBA contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Schofield has seen little NBA action this season, appearing in 27 games and averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. However, the organization seems to like what it's seen from the soon-to-be 26-year-old forward, who has played more total career minutes in the G League than in the NBA. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Schofield unless multiple players ahead of him on the Magic depth chart miss time during the second half of the season.