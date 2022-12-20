Schofield finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Hawks.

Schofield continues to garner a solid reserve role in the absence of Wendell Carter (foot) and Chuma Okeke (knee). He put together his best two-game stretch of the season during Orlando's recent back-to-back, totaling 22 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes. The third-year forward will look to continue his strong play against the Rockets on Wednesday.