Schofield is questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to a right ankle sprain.

Schofield returned to action at the end of March following a lengthy absence due to a concussion and appeared in three of Orlando's past four contests, totaling six points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes. However, he appears to have picked up an ankle sprain recently and may be sidelined again. His potential availability would have a minimal impact on the Magic's rotation.