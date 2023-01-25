Schofield (coach's decision) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After Jonathan Isaac returned to action Monday against Boston, Schofield will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. Unless the Magic deal with injuries at some point, Schofield is unlikely to see much playing time.
