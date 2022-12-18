Schofield notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 win over the Celtics.

Schofield led the Magic second unit in scoring, posting a season-high-tying point total while tallying a season-high mark from three. Schofield has surpassed double digits in scoring three times this season, notching his highest point total since scoring 13 points Dec. 3 against Toronto.