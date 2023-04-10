Schofield racked up eight points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to Miami.

Schofield saw additional playing time as the season came to an end Sunday. The Magic did play their starters for the final game of the season, although their playing time was limited. Schofield was a non-factor throughout the season and based on what we have seen from him to this point in his career, his outlook is not particularly bright.