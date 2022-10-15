Schofield tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in nine minutes during Friday's 114-108 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Schofield returned to the lineup Friday after missing the Magic's first four preseason games due to a knee injury. The third-year forward's three-point shooting was impressive, as he only shot 32.9 percent from deep last season. Schofield should be ready to go for the regular-season opener Wednesday against Detroit but will not likely see extended minutes.