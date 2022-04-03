Schofield is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a left knee bruise.

Schofield's role has increased significantly since March 15, and he's averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.6 minutes since then. If he's ruled out, more minutes could be in store for Ignas Brazdeikis, Moritz Wagner and other forwards.