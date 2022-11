Schofield totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Schofield appeared in a game for just the sixth time in 15 contests Wednesday and produced a season-high six points and three assists. The 25-year-old also picked up four fouls in seven first-half minutes. For the season, he's averaging 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.2 minutes and has made 60.0 percent of his shots.