Schofield recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

With Jonathan Isaac back in the mix for Orlando, Schofield is likely to see most of his playing time for the rest of the season come as a part of the G League Magic. The 6-foot-5 forward served as team's top scorer off the bench Friday night versus the Stars, and he's now averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 boards per game across three appearances with Lakeland.