Schofield is listed as out due to coach's decision for Monday's game against Boston.

Schofield was not listed on the injury report prior to being ruled out and with the change coming right after Jonathan Isaac's (knee) activation it likely just means the team no longer needs Schofield for depth. Schofield struggled to find playing time with the Magic and will likely head down to the G League to see more run. However, if he ends up staying with Orlando, Schofield will have another chance to suit up Wednesday against Indiana.