Schofield is out for Tuesday's game versus the Nets due to a coach's decision.
Schofield has played just three total minutes for Orlando this season, so his absence shouldn't impact the team's rotation. The two-way player will likely spend time with the Osceola Magic of the G League in 2023-24.
