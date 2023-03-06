Schofield (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks.
Schofield left Sunday's loss to Portland due to a concussion and will remain sidelined for at least one more contest. He's garnered a meager reserve role for Orlando since the All-Star break, so his absence shouldn't impact the Magic's rotation.
