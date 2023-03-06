Schofield won't return to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a concussion.
Schofield came off the bench Sunday and posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes prior to sustaining a concussion in the first half. Whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Bucks remains to be seen.
