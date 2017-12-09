Payne (hand) has been recalled from the Magic's G-League team in Lakeland, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payne fractured his hand in early October, but made his return on Nov. 27, tallying 26 points in his debut. The decision to recall the big man is due to Aaron Gordon suffering a concussion in Friday's loss to the Nuggets. While he is expected to provide depth in the frontcourt, it remains to be seen if he will get any time in the rotation.