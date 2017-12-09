Magic's Adreian Payne: Recalled from G-League
Payne (hand) has been recalled from the Magic's G-League team in Lakeland, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payne fractured his hand in early October, but made his return on Nov. 27, tallying 26 points in his debut. The decision to recall the big man is due to Aaron Gordon suffering a concussion in Friday's loss to the Nuggets. While he is expected to provide depth in the frontcourt, it remains to be seen if he will get any time in the rotation.
More News
-
Magic's Adreian Payne: Suffers fractured hand•
-
Magic's Adreian Payne: Signs two-way contract with Magic•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Grabs three boards in six minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Cleared for full practice Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...