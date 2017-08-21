Magic's Adreian Payne: Signs two-way contract with Magic
Payne signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payne has spent the last two and half season in Minnesota, but is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he played in just 18 games. The bulk of those absences were due to thrombocytopenia, which is a disorder related to a low-platelet count in the bloodstream, but he's since been cleared for basketball activity. That said, Payne largely struggled to field interest during free agency and will have to settle for a two-way deal, which means he'll spend the majority of the upcoming campaign with the Magic's G-League affiliate.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Grabs three boards in six minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Cleared for full practice Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Out indefinitely with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Out again Monday vs. Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...