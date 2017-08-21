Payne signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payne has spent the last two and half season in Minnesota, but is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he played in just 18 games. The bulk of those absences were due to thrombocytopenia, which is a disorder related to a low-platelet count in the bloodstream, but he's since been cleared for basketball activity. That said, Payne largely struggled to field interest during free agency and will have to settle for a two-way deal, which means he'll spend the majority of the upcoming campaign with the Magic's G-League affiliate.