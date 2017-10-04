Play

Payne suffered a fractured bone in his left hand and is out indefinitely.

Payne is currently on a two-way contract with the Magic, so he likely wouldn't have seen a bunch of action in the big league anyway. Still, it's a tough blow for Payne, as he was also limited to just 18 games last season with the Timberwolves while receiving treatment for a low platelet count. Payne's recovery depends on how he responds to treatment, so he can be considered out indefinitely for the time being until further information is provided.

