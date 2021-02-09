Aminu (knee) isn't listed on the official injury report and appears set to play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.

After Magic head coach Steve Clifford revealed that Aminu practiced fully Monday, the 30-year-old looks like he'll finally be ready to make his return to game action for the first time Nov. 29, 2019. Because of the extended time he's missed while recovering from meniscus surgery and a subsequent follow-up procedure, Aminu will undoubtedly face a minutes limit Tuesday, and he shouldn't be expected to play both ends of a back-to-back set at any point in 2020-21. Aminu's ability to play in any capacity is still welcome news for a Magic squad that will be without Jonathan Isaac (knee) for the season and Aaron Gordon (ankle) for at least a few more weeks.