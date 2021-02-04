Aminu (knee) could return during the Magic's upcoming road trip, which begins Feb. 9 in Portland, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Aminu has progresses slowly since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in November of 2019, but it appears he's finally nearing a return to game action. He'll miss at least the next two games, but the hope is that he'll make his debut during Orlando's four-game Week 8. The West Coast road swing takes the Magic to Portland (Tuesday), Golden State (Thursday), Sacramento (Friday) and Phoenix (Sunday).