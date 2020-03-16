Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Could return in delayed season

Aminu (knee) could be a candidate to return to action this season if the NBA resumes play in mid-June or later, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Aminu hasn't played since Nov. 29 after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery just over a month later following an unsuccessful rest-and-rehab program. Later in January, the Magic were granted a displayed player exception for Aminu, indicating that the NBA agreed the forward was unlikely to return to action prior to June 15. While that timeline would normally rule Aminu out through the start of the NBA Finals, the league's decision to suspend its season indefinitely could leave the door open for him to play again in 2019-20. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, owners and executives around the league view mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the NBA to resume action. Considering Aminu had previously stated that he expected to be ready to compete for Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in late July, he may have a legitimate shot at being cleared to play for the Magic this summer. Robbins relays that Aminu is progressing well in his recovery and is no longer sporting a stabilizing brace on his right knee.