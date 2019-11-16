Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in spot start

Aminu finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over the Spurs.

Aminu was thrust into the starting lineup for Friday's game after Jonathan Isaac (ankle) was a late scratch. Aminu thrived in his 31 minutes on the floor, putting up his first double-double of the season. Isaac has a history of ankle injuries and so there is a reason to think this may cost him more than this game. If he is forced to miss additional time, Aminu will likely remain the starter and could be worth a flier in standard formats.