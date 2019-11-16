Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in spot start
Aminu finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over the Spurs.
Aminu was thrust into the starting lineup for Friday's game after Jonathan Isaac (ankle) was a late scratch. Aminu thrived in his 31 minutes on the floor, putting up his first double-double of the season. Isaac has a history of ankle injuries and so there is a reason to think this may cost him more than this game. If he is forced to miss additional time, Aminu will likely remain the starter and could be worth a flier in standard formats.
More News
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Starting Friday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Scores nine in win•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Productive on second unit•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Joins Magic•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Provides offensive spark in win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.