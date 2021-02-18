Aminu (knee) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes Wednesday in the Magic's 107-89 win over the Knicks.

After making a five-minute appearance Feb. 9 versus the Trail Blazers in his first NBA action since Nov. 29, 2019, Aminu proceeded to miss the Magic's subsequent three games due to maintenance for his surgically-repaired right knee. Fortunately for Aminu, his absence proved to be short-lived, but look for the Magic to continuing managing his workload carefully in any case. Aminu will be a candidate to sit out at least one half of back-to-back sets, and the Magic will likely have a minutes cap in place for him for the foreseeable future.