Aminu (knee) went through Tuesday's non-contact practice, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Aminu has been on the shelf since November of 2019 while working back from a torn meniscus, so his return to practice -- even in a non-contact capacity -- is a major step in the right direction. It's unclear when the veteran might make his season debut, but it's possible he could be back in the mix within the next week or two.