Aminu (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Aminu was questionable Friday, but he'll be unavailable once again during the matchup against the Kings. It's not yet clear whether he could return Sunday against Phoenix.
