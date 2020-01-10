Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Likely done for season

The Magic recently applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Isaac (knee), implying the team projects him to miss the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that Aminu underwent surgery Tuesday to address a torn meniscus in his right knee and wasn't scheduled to be re-evaluated until early-to-mid April. Even if Aminu experiences no setbacks in his recovery, he would likely still need a couple weeks to regain conditioning before gaining clearance to play at some point during a potential playoff run for the Magic. With that in mind, Orlando is understandably more inclined to just shut him down for 2019-20 and apply for the exception, which would allow the team to add another player to the roster without having to waive anyone.