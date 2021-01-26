Aminu (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
The veteran is believed to be close to making his return to game action, but he likely needs to work on his conditioning before gaining final clearance. Aminu has not played since November of 2019, when he suffered a torn meniscus.
