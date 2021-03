Aminu tallied seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block during Thursday's loss to New York.

Aminu logged his 10th straight start in this one and actually recored his best offensive performance since dropping 14 points against the Hawks on March 3. Over his past five outings, the Wake Forest product has totaled 27 points and 30 rebounds.