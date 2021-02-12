Aminu (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against Golden State.
Aminu was initially listed as questionable for Thursday, but it looks like he isn't yet healthy enough to take the court. Cole Anthony (shoulder), Michael Carter-Williams (foot) and Evan Fournier (back) have also all been ruled out.
