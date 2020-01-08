Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Out indefinitely following surgery
Aminu (knee) underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Aminu tore his meniscus at the end of November and ultimately opted to undergo surgery after suffering a setback at the end of December. There's a chance Aminu remains sidelined through the remainder of the season depending on how he responds to treatment, as his current 12-week recovery timeline already takes him into April.
More News
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Suffers setback with knee•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't undergo surgery•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Out with torn meniscus•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles in second start•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Starting Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...