Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Out indefinitely following surgery

Aminu (knee) underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Aminu tore his meniscus at the end of November and ultimately opted to undergo surgery after suffering a setback at the end of December. There's a chance Aminu remains sidelined through the remainder of the season depending on how he responds to treatment, as his current 12-week recovery timeline already takes him into April.