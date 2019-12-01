Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Out with torn meniscus
Aminu was diagnosed with a torn meniscus Sunday and will be sidelined indefinitely, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Aminu had five points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 18 minutes Friday versus the Raptors, but ongoing knee soreness led to undergoing an MRI on Saturday, per Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel. The 29-year-old will remain without a timeline for his return until the team determines whether surgery is necessary. Wes Iwundu figures to see increased court time during Aminu's absence.
