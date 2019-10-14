Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Productive on second unit

Aminu managed 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Aminu's line encapsulates why he was brought to Orlando this offseason, as the veteran provided impressive three-point shooting and defense during his time on the floor. The 29-year-old will back up both forward spots to open the campaign and will serve as an experienced rebounding presence off the bench that should log minutes in the high teens at minimum on most nights.