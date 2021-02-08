Magic head coach Steve Clifford suggested that Aminu (knee) has a chance to play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers after turning in a full practice Monday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Aminu hasn't played an NBA game since November 2019 after suffering torn meniscus that required surgery, followed by an arthroscopic procedure just over a year later. The knee scope seems to have addressed the swelling Aminu had been dealing with in the weeks leading up to the procedure, and the 30-year-old finally looks to have reached the day-to-day phase of his recovery. Even if he doesn't get the green light to suit up against the Trail Blazers, Aminu looks like he could be ready to play at some point during the remaining three games of the Magic's road trip.