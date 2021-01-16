Aminu (knee) has gradually been able to ramp up his conditioning work since undergoing a minor arthroscopic procedure in late November or early December, but the Magic have yet to provide a definitive timeline for his season debut, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Aminu hasn't seen any competitive action since Nov. 29, 2019, when he suffered an injury that was later diagnosed as a meniscus tear. The forward underwent season-ending surgery on the knee last January and was expected to return at full strength for the start of training camp, but he required the follow-up procedure after experiencing swelling in his individual workouts. The veteran forward appears to be positive with how his rehab is progressing at this point, but a clear timeline for his 2020-21 debut likely won't emerge until the Magic allow him to partake in full-contact, full-court practices. For what it's worth, Robbins believes that Aminu will be ready to go "well before" the All-Star break begins March 5.