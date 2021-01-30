Aminu (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Aminu will miss yet another game while working on his conditioning, but he appears to be nearing his season debut. He'll likely have some restrictions once he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't return Friday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Listed out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Ruled out Monday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes through practice Tuesday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Ramping up, but out indefinitely•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Undergoes minor knee surgery•