Aminu (knee) will not play Monday against Charlotte.
The veteran went through practice early last week, so there was hope that his season debut would follow close behind, but thus far that has not been the case. The forward has not played since November of 2019, so conditioning will likely be the final barrier before he's cleared for game action.
More News
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes through practice Tuesday•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Ramping up, but out indefinitely•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Undergoes minor knee surgery•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Still working back•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Unlikely to return to play•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Could return in delayed season•