Aminu (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

All four of Aminu, Cole Anthony, James Ennis and Evan Fournier will not play for Orlando, so the Magic will once again be quite shorthanded. Aminu made his season debut on Feb. 9, but this will now be his third straight absence due to soreness in his surgically repaired knee.