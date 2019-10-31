Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Scores nine in win
Aminu posted nine points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in Wednesday's 95-83 win against the Knicks.
Aminu is averaging 5.5 points and six rebounds per game to open the season for the Magic. After starting 81 games last season, the 29-year-old seems to be locked in as the primary backup at forward behind Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac. Averaging 24.3 minutes per game to begin the season, it's hard to imagine Aminu seeing a major jump in minutes unless a significant injury were to occur to either Gordon or Isaac.
