Aminu scored 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Aminu caught fire in the second half of the game, going 6-for-6 from the field to pour in 13 points and post his best scoring night of the season. He's seen his playing time tick up slightly in the last two games, racking up 28 and 29 minutes, respectively. However, Aminu has has played at least 20 minutes in 12 consecutive games and has scored in double-digits only twice. While he lacks scoring punch, Aminu has produced decently elsewhere in the box score by averaging 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in that same span.