Aminu scored 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Orlando's 115-112 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Aminu struggled shooting from inside the arc, but was able to come away with a solid line in a game that Orlando blew a 19-point lead. With Evan Fournier (groin) out of the lineup, the Magic were looking for people to step up on offense and Aminu certainly did that. The forward came out very aggressive, coming away with new season highs in points, rebounds, and shot attempts. Aminu has started the last six games, and averaged 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over that span.