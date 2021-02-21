Aminu will start Sunday's game against the Pistons, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The veteran will start ahead of Khem Birch, who got the nod at power forward alongside Nikola Vucevic on Friday against Golden State. Aminu has appeared in only three games this season, and he made his return Wednesday against the Knicks after missing the previous three contests. In Friday's game, Aminu came off the bench to finish with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 13 minutes.