Aminu won't play during the second half of Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee injury management, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coach Steve Clifford indicated before the game that Aminu was expected to play in both halves Tuesday, but the team is apparently taking a more cautious approach in the veteran's first game action since November 2019. The 30-year-old had one rebound and one assist in five minutes during the first half, so it wasn't an overly encouraging return to the court.