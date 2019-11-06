Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid line in Tuesday's loss

Aminu accumulated 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.

Aminu was efficient offensively while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories. This is the first time through seven appearances that Aminu has reached double figures in scoring. In fact, he went scoreless in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets and posted a one-point performance back on Oct. 26 as well. Still, Aminu offers some value in deeper leagues thanks to his contributions on the defensive end.