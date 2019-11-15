Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Starting Friday
Aminu will start Friday's game against the Spurs.
With Jonathan Isaac a late scratch due to a sprained ankle, Aminu will get the spot start. It will mark his first start of the season. In the seven games that he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 5.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assist.
