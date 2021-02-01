Aminu (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
The 30-year-old continues to ramp up his conditioning and will be unavailable again Tuesday. Aminu hasn't seen the court since November 2019 and could still face some restrictions once cleared to play.
