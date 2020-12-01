Aminu (knee) will not be available when training camp opens later this week, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Aminu suffered a torn meniscus back in late-November of 2019, which kept him out for the remainder of last season, including the Orlando bubble. The veteran is apparently still working his way back, and it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared for contact work.
