Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles in second start

Aminu posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 125-121 win over the Wizards.

After putting up a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds) in Friday's win over the Spurs while starting in place of the injured Jonathan Isaac (ankle), Aminu couldn't deliver a repeat performance in his second straight start. Considering Isaac was a full practice participant Saturday and the Magic won't play again until Wednesday (at Toronto), there's a good chance Aminu moves back into a lower-minute reserve role.