Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Suffers setback with knee
Aminu (knee) had a setback at Thursday's practice and will be reevaluated, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The veteran forward opted to stay clear of surgery and rehab the torn meniscus in his right knee after suffering the injury at the end of November, and his return timeline remains unclear. Coach Steve Clifford said Aminu is having trouble bending his knee Friday, but the severity of the setback won't be known until he is officially reevaluated. The 29-year-old can continue to be considered out indefinitely.
