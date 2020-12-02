Aminu underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when exactly the surgery occurred, but Aminu's procedure is believed to be relatively minor. The procedure addressed swelling in Aminu's knee, which has kept him sidelined since he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus back in January. Aminu will now enter the final phase of his rehab, but since the Magic previously revealed he wouldn't be available for the start of training camp, he can likely be ruled out for the beginning of the regular season in late December.