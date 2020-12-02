Aminu underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when exactly the surgery occurred, but Aminu's procedure is believed to be relatively minor. The procedure addressed swelling in Aminu's knee, which has kept him sidelined since he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus back in January. Aminu will now enter the final phase of his rehab, but since the Magic previously revealed he wouldn't be available for the start of training camp, he can likely be ruled out for the beginning of the regular season in late December.
More News
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Still working back•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Unlikely to return to play•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Could return in delayed season•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Likely done for season•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Out indefinitely following surgery•
-
Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Suffers setback with knee•