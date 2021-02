Aminu had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Making his first start of the season, Aminu made his 19 minutes of action count, as he racked up key defensive stats while helping propel the Magic to their third straight win. Aminu could stick in the starting lineup at power forward with Aaron Gordon (ankle) out, but the veteran is unlikely to be a consistent fantasy contributor.